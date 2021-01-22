Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 12.5%

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 21,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.