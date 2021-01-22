WinCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,204.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $287,004.49 and $32,204.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041488 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052319 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

