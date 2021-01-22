Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 151,977 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,977 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

