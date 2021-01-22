Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,561 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,766.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,626.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

