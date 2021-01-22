Wing (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.30 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Wing has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be bought for $14.40 or 0.00043633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00122003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00273884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038849 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,388,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 888,228 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.