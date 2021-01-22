Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Wings has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $11,704.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

