WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $26.72 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007524 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.