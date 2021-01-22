Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $69.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

