WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 4,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International ESG Fund stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.29% of WisdomTree International ESG Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

