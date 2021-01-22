WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.33 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $793.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

