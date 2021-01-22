WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.44. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the third quarter valued at $264,000.

