WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.14% of WNS worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $280,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

WNS stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

