WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. WNS updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.61-2.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.71. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

