WOM Protocol Hits Market Cap of $16.66 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $1.99 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.