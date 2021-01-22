Woodcoin (LOG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28,129.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 20% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $803,580.03 and $28,129.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,510.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.03 or 0.03805024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00420481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.01327779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00530536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00421569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00268524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022906 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin's total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin's official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

