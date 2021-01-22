Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Tops $805,378.39

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $805,378.39 and approximately $23,775.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,466.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.58 or 0.03784139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00432479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.01346435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00553196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00417648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00267652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

