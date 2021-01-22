World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.52. Approximately 1,084,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 816,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

