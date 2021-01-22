Worldcore (WRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $506.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Worldcore token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Worldcore has a market cap of $115,682.55 and approximately $506.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcore has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.39 or 0.04262772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

