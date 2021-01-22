Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Cap of $114,822.07

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Worldcore has a market cap of $114,822.07 and approximately $75.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcore has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars.

