Wownero Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $100,030.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125010 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

