Wownero Trading Down 51.6% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $436,311.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00127427 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

