WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of WPTIF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

