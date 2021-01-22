WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 22,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 16,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

