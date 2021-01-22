Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $32,542.85 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $151.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $32,542.85 or 1.00075119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 112,322 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

