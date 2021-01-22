Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $32,206.82 or 0.99913553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $186.51 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

