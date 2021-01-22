Wrapped BNB Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.90 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $83.21 million and $43.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $40.70 or 0.00125812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,044,803 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

