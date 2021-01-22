Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $40.73 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $82.02 million and $35.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $40.73 or 0.00125278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,013,882 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

