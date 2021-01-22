Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $56.74 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00071461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00267364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.