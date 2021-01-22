X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading 6.5% Higher

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.45. 225,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 85,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

