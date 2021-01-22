X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Troilus East property located in north central QuÃ©bec, Canada; and the Ducran property comprising of 75 mining claims covering an area of 4160 hectares situated in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

