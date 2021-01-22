xEURO (XEUR) Market Cap Hits $22,552.30

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One xEURO coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xEURO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. xEURO has a total market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xEURO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00265996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00067028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039116 BTC.

About xEURO