Xiotri Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,104.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $650,168.22 and approximately $4,104.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri token can currently be bought for $147.16 or 0.00442498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00272126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

Buying and Selling Xiotri

Xiotri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.