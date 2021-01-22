XMax Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,339,750,861 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

