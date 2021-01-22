XMax (XMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $892,578.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, XMax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $892,578.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,339,750,861 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.