Xriba (XRA) Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Xriba has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1,029.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xriba coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xriba has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00319990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003801 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.01338209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xriba Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,555,488 coins. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Xriba

Xriba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xriba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.