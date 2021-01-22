XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. XYO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $11,919.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00588015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.36 or 0.04363950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017225 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

