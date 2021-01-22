XYO Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $6,152.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00066125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00582791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.94 or 0.04062091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016318 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.