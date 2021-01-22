Yangping Cai Sells 750,000 Shares of Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ) Stock

Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ) Senior Officer Yangping Cai sold 750,000 shares of Cruz Cobalt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$78,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,450.

CUZ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,269. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Cruz Cobalt Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.

Cruz Cobalt Company Profile

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

