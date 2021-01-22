Ycash Price Up 15.6% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $104,761.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00264997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00084800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,731,794 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

