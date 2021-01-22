YGGDRASH Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $595,947.31 and approximately $12,444.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

