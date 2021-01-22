YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 86,621 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,621 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

