YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 518,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 174,238 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 276.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 147,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 92,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 906,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 84,492 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

