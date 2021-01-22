YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $201.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

