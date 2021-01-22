YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

