YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

