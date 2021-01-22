YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 6.69% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

