YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

