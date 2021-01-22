YIELD App (YLD) Trading 51.7% Higher Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $2.16 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars.

