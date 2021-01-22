Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $683,303.00 and $1.77 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,487 coins.

