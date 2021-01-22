Yosen Group (OTCMKTS:YOSN) Stock Price Down 43.6%

Yosen Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOSN) was down 43.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 15,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 5,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Yosen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YOSN)

DBUB Group, Inc operates as a blank check company. It intends to open, manage and operate upscale restaurants and licensing its restaurants to restaurant operators. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

